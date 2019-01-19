In wake of Hitachi decision, minister says Japan's strategy of promoting nuclear exports will not change

Japan’s strategy of promoting nuclear exports will not change following Hitachi Ltd.’s decision to suspend a nuclear power plant construction project in Britain, industry minister Hiroshige Seko said Friday.

“There is no change in our commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear power globally and fighting climate change,” Seko told a news conference, indicating the government’s continued support to nuclear exports by domestic firms.

“There are many countries hoping to use nuclear power,” Seko said. “There is a possibility that the nuclear safety technologies of Japan, which experienced the March 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, will make global contributions.”

There are no promising deals on nuclear exports by Japanese firms following Hitachi’s decision. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is considering dropping its nuclear plant construction project in Turkey.

Asked about the view that Japanese makers of nuclear plants will face a major realignment, Seko said that any decisions will be made by the companies concerned themselves.

Seko said the government plans to consider measures to maintain human resources and technologies in the domestic nuclear industry.