National

Footage of snow monkey 'acrobats' in Japan's far north goes viral

Kyodo

AOMORI - Twitter video footage of monkeys walking across electric wires in snow-covered Aomori Prefecture has gone viral.

The clip, played nearly 900,000 times, shows the snow monkeys walking on the wires in a line as if they were performing as circus acrobats.

The scene was filmed by the mother of the person who uploaded the footage. The Twitter user said the reaction to the footage was just astonishing.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Xiang Xiang, the popular female giant panda cub, plays at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in November.
Can she stay? Tokyo seeks talks with China to allow panda cub Xiang Xiang to remain in Japan
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government hopes to negotiate with China to allow Xiang Xiang, a popular female giant panda cub at Ueno Zoo, to stay in Japan longer than 24 months, Gov. Yuriko Koike said We...
Misato Kawasaki (left) and Mayu Otaki plan to stage wedding photos in every country around the world where same-sex marriage is legal. The screenshot of the two is from the website where they are soliciting funds for the project.
Tying the knot 26 times: Japanese lesbian couple to 'wed' in all countries where same-sex marriag...
A Japanese lesbian couple plan to stage wedding photos in every country around the world where same-sex marriage is legal in a push to increase understanding of LGBT communities at home, they said ...
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) is welcomed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday in Rotterdam during a visit to the Netherlands. Japan and EU powers are working "very hard" to prevent Britain from leaving the bloc without a deal,Rutte said Wednesday with Abe.
Abe and Dutch counterpart offer support for May's Brexit deal
The prime ministers of Japan and the Netherlands said Wednesday they want Britain's withdrawal from the European Union to go as smoothly as possible and to prevent Brexit from happening without ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This video footage of monkeys walking across electric wire, posted online by a Twitter user, has been played some 900,000 times. | KYODO

, , , ,