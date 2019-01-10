Footage of snow monkey 'acrobats' in Japan's far north goes viral

AOMORI - Twitter video footage of monkeys walking across electric wires in snow-covered Aomori Prefecture has gone viral.
実家に猿の大群現れたって
母からLINEきたけど
こんなん笑ってまうわw pic.twitter.com/kWOESzac1n
— ヨコヤマ (@baritone_666) January 6, 2019
The clip, played nearly 900,000 times, shows the snow monkeys walking on the wires in a line as if they were performing as circus acrobats.
The scene was filmed by the mother of the person who uploaded the footage. The Twitter user said the reaction to the footage was just astonishing.