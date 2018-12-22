World / Crime & Legal

Two-time New Jersey lottery winner arrested on drug charges

AP

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - A man who won New Jersey’s lottery twice has been arrested on drug charges.

Police in Jersey City stopped James Callahan for a traffic violation last weekend. They allegedly seized nearly 350 prescription drug pills and at least two weapons including an assault firearm.

A subsequent search of Callahan’s apartment yielded cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs, police told the Jersey Journal. Three weapons and hollow-point bullets were allegedly found in a storage locker.

The 53-year-old Callahan won nearly $700,000 on winning tickets in New Jersey’s Cash 5 game — once in November 2015 and again in November 2016.

News reports described Callahan as an ironworker who said he had worked on the World Trade Center transportation hub.

An attorney representing Callahan said Friday the case contains “many false assumptions.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, answers the door for people carrying flowers on Dec. 12 after she was released on bail in Vancouver, British Columbia.
For the first time, Ottawa formally demands China release three Canadians
Canada moved away from diplomatic caution on Friday and made its first formal demand for China to immediately release two Canadians who have been detained in apparent retaliation for Canada's arres...
Chase Bishop
FBI agent guilty of shooting Denver bar patron while doing back flip on dance floor
An ex-FBI agent who accidentally shot a Denver bar patron in June after performing a dance-floor back flip pleaded guilty on Friday to misdemeanor assault under a plea deal that spares him from ser...
U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks during a news conference in Tokyo in February 2017.
Departure of Jim Mattis stirs world of worries from Brussels to Beijing
The abrupt resignation of U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has governments from Seoul to Brussels on edge, as the reliability of American alliances and the direction of policy under an erratic ...

, ,