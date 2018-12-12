Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar higher around ¥113.40 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was firmer around ¥113.40 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, as investors retreated to the sidelines to see the U.S. consumer price index for November, due out later in the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.40-40, up from ¥113.11-11 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1324-1324, down from $1.1369-1370, and at ¥128.41-42, down from ¥128.60-61.

After moving around ¥113.40 in early trading, the dollar rose to around ¥113.50 in midmorning trading as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average accelerated its upswing after a strong start.

With its topside heavy around ¥113.50, the dollar mostly moved in a tight range above ¥113.40 in the afternoon amid a wait-and-see mood, traders said.

“The dollar moved on a solid note thanks to easing of concerns over U.S.-China trade friction” after the reported release on bail in Canada of the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications equipment-maker Huawei Technologies Co., an official of a major Japanese bank said.

But “market players were not in a mood to boost trading actively ahead of the U.S. CPI release,” a currency broker said.

