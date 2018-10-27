Shikoku Electric restarts Ikata nuclear reactor following failed court challenges

Shikoku Electric Power Co. on Saturday restarted a reactor at its Ikata nuclear power plant after a suspension of nearly one year due to a high court order.

The restart of the No. 3 unit at the plant in the town of Ikata, Ehime Prefecture, announced by the power company overnight, came after a high court accepted an appeal by the utility in a late September ruling that there are no safety risks associated with potential volcanic activity in the region.

The No. 3 unit was due to reach criticality, a controlled self-sustaining nuclear fission chain reaction, on Saturday evening, the utility said.

The company said it will start producing and transmitting electricity on Tuesday, before possibly putting the reactor into commercial operation on Nov. 28.

The decision by the Hiroshima High Court was an about-face from its provisional injunction issued in December last year that demanded the power company halt the No. 3 unit, capable of generating 890,000 kilowatts of electricity, until Sept. 30, following a request from a local opposition group.

The group had argued that Shikoku Electric underestimated the risk of pyroclastic flows reaching the plant if a major eruption occurred at the caldera of Mount Aso, which is about 130 kilometers away.

The temporary suspension order was the first in which a high court banned operations at a nuclear plant since the 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 complex.

But the high court said on Sept. 25 that the group’s claim of a possible destructive volcanic eruption during the plant’s operating period has no satisfactory grounds and that there is a small chance of volcanic ash and rocks reaching the facility. The Hiroshima District Court on Friday also rejected a call from residents to have the restart blocked.

The reactor had been idle for maintenance since October last year. Before that, it had gone back online in August 2016 after clearing stricter safety regulations implemented in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Ehime Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura told reporters on Friday in Ikata that the prefectural government will ask the power company to take “thorough safety measures.”

“We’d like Shikoku Electric to constantly pursue improvements in safety and reliability, and information disclosure with high transparency,” Ikata Mayor Kiyohiko Takakado said in a statement released Saturday.

In front of the main gate of the power plant, which is located where the Sadamisaki Peninsula joins the western part of Shikoku, about 50 people staged a protest against the restart.

If a serious accident occurred, about 4,500 residents living on the Sadamisaki Peninsula to the west of the power plant would likely be isolated. A major active fault runs near the power plant.

Shikoku Electric had already decided to decommission the aging Nos. 1 and 2 reactors at the plant.

The No. 3 unit becomes the eighth reactor to be in operation in Japan at a time when a large majority in the country remain offline following the 2011 nuclear disaster.

At the time of the meltdowns, Japan had 54 nuclear reactors in commercial use.