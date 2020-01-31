Thai forward Teerasil Dangda joins S-Pulse

Thai international striker Teerasil Dangda has returned to the J. League with the Shimizu S-Pulse on a full transfer, the first-division club announced Friday.

The 31-year-old Teerasil spent the 2018 season with Sanfrecce Hiroshima on loan from Thai club Muangthong United, where he returned in 2019.

“I’m very happy to be joining Shimizu S-Pulse,” he said in a statement released by the club. “I’m moved to be here in Shizuoka, so close to Mt. Fuji. In 2018, I thought how passionate S-Pulse’s supporters were when we played against them.

“I’ll give all I have for the sake of the team, so please cheer me on.”