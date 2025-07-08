Jannik Sinner progressed to the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday after a tearful Grigor Dimitrov pulled out injured while in total control of the match, while Novak Djokovic survived a scare.

World No. 1 Sinner and seven-time champion Djokovic remain on course for a mouthwatering semifinal clash, but the top seed's match on Centre Court was overshadowed by Dimitrov's heartbreak.

The Italian was staring at the exit door trailing 3-6, 5-7, 2-2 before the Bulgarian 19th seed pulled up holding his right pectoral muscle and was unable to continue.