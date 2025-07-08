Spain reached the quarterfinals of Women's Euro 2025 on Monday after the world champion hammered Belgium 6-2, while Italy was held to a 1-1 draw with Portugal at the death.

A brace from the magnificent Alexia Putellas and further goals from Irene Paredes, Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina gave Group B leaders Spain a second thumping win.

Montse Tome's team will win the group if it avoids defeat to Italy, which is two points behind La Roja in second after being denied qualification late on by third-place Portugal, on Friday.