Japan has kicked off a consortium comprising the national and local governments and private-sector companies with an aim to foster female digital experts.

The public-private consortium — set up Monday and led by Wakako Yata, former special adviser to the prime minister — will work to help women acquire digital skills to raise their wages, among other actions.

It also hopes to contribute to promoting regional revitalization.

"We want to boost productivity at small businesses in regional areas by leveraging digital technologies and unlock women's potential — an underutilized human resource," Yata said at an event held in Tokyo the same day to mark the launch of the consortium.

"Through efforts across government agencies and ministries and in cooperation with the private sector, we hope to create regional communities where women can play active roles," she added.

Yata also seemed positive about the idea of working with 68 local governments that are members of the central government's council on promoting workstyle and workplace reforms in regional areas.

Digital transformation minister Masaaki Taira said at the event that the Digital Agency is ready to offer support to "realize a society where women can really thrive."