Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Donald Trump he nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, using a visit to the White House to further cement the pair’s relationship as the U.S. presses for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"He’s forging peace as we speak,” Netanyahu told reporters at the start of a dinner with Trump and other top officials on Monday. "In one country and one region after the other. So I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It’s nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it.”

"Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” Trump said.