Secondhand goods retailer Bookoff Group Holdings will step up its efforts to recycle CDs and DVDs into daily items.

Bookoff annually disposes of 1,700 tons of unsold discs and cases from some 800 outlets across the country.

In January, the company started selling storage baskets and other items made from plastic recycled from such waste.

The company, based in the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, plans to offer a wider variety of daily items and increase related sales with the aim of recycling all unsold discs and their cases from its outlets, officials said.

Bookoff outsources the tasks related to making finished products from the plastic waste, including crushing, washing and processing, to other companies.

Items made from recycled plastic, such as storage baskets, smartphone stands and business card holders, are sold at some Bookoff outlets and at shops handling products aimed at tackling social issues.

Bookoff also sells recycled resins, including polypropylene, to manufacturers.

Going forward, Bookoff plans to buy items made from recycled plastic from customers at outlets for reuse.

"We hope our efforts to recycle plastic, rather than trying to get rid of it, will provide (consumers) an opportunity to think about the environment," an official for the company said.