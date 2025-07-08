Wimbledon chiefs have made a change to their electronic line-calling system to remove the possibility of human error after being forced to apologize for an embarrassing operator mistake.

Officials apologized to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sonay Kartal following the malfunction during their fourth-round match on Centre Court on Sunday.

After an investigation, organizers admitted the technology was turned off in error on a section of the court for a game, with the mistake only becoming apparent when a shot from Britain's Kartal that clearly missed the baseline was not called out.