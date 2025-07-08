Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) suggested Monday that it plans to transfer spent nuclear fuel from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to an interim storage facility in the city of Mutsu in Aomori Prefecture.

The plan was included in a medium- to long-term program for the facility, presented to Aomori Gov. Soichiro Miyashita by Tepco President Tomoaki Kobayakawa at a meeting in the Aomori Prefectural Government office the same day.

Spent nuclear fuel stored at the plant's No. 5 and No. 6 reactors, a joint storage pool and the Fukushima No. 2 plant at the time of the March 2011 nuclear meltdown at the No. 1 plant is set to be transferred to the Mutsu facility.