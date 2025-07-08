A proposal seen by Reuters and bearing the name of a controversial U.S.-backed aid group described a plan to build large-scale camps called "Humanitarian Transit Areas” inside — and possibly outside — the Gaza Strip to house the Palestinian population, outlining a vision of "replacing Hamas' control over the population in Gaza."

The $2 billion plan, created sometime after Feb. 11 and carrying the name of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or GHF, was submitted to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to two sources, one of whom said it was recently discussed in the White House.

The plan describes the camps as "large-scale" and "voluntary" places where the Gazan population could "temporarily reside, deradicalize, reintegrate and prepare to relocate if they wish to do so.” The Washington Post made a reference to GHF plans to build housing compounds for Palestinian noncombatants in May. A slide deck seen by Reuters goes into granular detail on the "Humanitarian Transit Zones," including how they would be implemented and what they would cost.