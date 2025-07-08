The Environment Ministry on Tuesday announced guidelines that list conditions and procedures for allowing the shooting of bears and other wild animals in urban areas.

This follows a string of bear attacks that led to human injuries.

The move came ahead of the enforcement of the revised wildlife protection and management law, which will allow the use of guns based on decisions by municipal governments, on Sept. 1.

The guidelines mention possible cases of bears not leaving buildings and riverbanks near residential areas.

Also included in the guidelines are the procedures on using guns, such as consulting hunters beforehand on which direction they should open fire and working with local police to set up restricted areas to safeguard nearby residents.

In addition, the guidelines emphasize the need for comprehensive measures, such as beefing up surveys on bear habitats and the management of the animal's populations.