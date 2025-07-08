Apple’s top executive in charge of artificial intelligence models is leaving for Meta Platforms, another setback in the iPhone maker’s struggling AI efforts.

Ruoming Pang, a distinguished engineer and manager in charge of the company’s Apple foundation models team, is departing, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Pang, who joined Apple from Alphabet in 2021, is the latest big hire for Meta’s new superintelligence team, said the people, who declined to be named discussing unannounced personnel moves.

To secure Pang, Meta offered a package worth tens of millions of dollars per year, the people said. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has been on a hiring spree, bringing on major AI leaders including Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang, startup founder Daniel Gross and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman with high compensation.