Reiya Konishi (right) fights Felix Alvarado on Sunday at the Kobe Portopia Hotel in an IBF light flyweight championship bout. | KYODO

More Sports / Boxing

Reiya Konishi stumbles in second world title fight

Kyodo

Kobe - Reiya Konishi failed in his second shot at a world championship Sunday, losing to IBF world light flyweight champ Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua by unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old Konishi stayed in the fight until the seventh round, but all three judges at Kobe Portopia Hotel scored Rounds 8 through 11 for Alvarado.

“He absolutely overwhelmed me,” Konishi said. “He was tougher than I thought he would be, and I was never able to seize the moment and turn things my way. I’m still some way from being good enough to take on the world.”

Alvarado, 30, was making the first defense of the title he won in October. He improved to 35-2.

Konishi previously fought for the then vacant WBA light fly title last March at the same venue.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Loves Only You (left) pulls ahead of Curren Bouquetd'or during the Japanese Oaks at Tokyo Racecourse on Sunday.
Top pick Loves Only You wins Japanese Oaks
No. 1 favorite Loves Only You picked up her maiden Grade 1 victory on Sunday, winning the Japanese Oaks by a neck. Ridden by Italian jockey Mirco Demuro, Loves Only You finished the 2,40...
Kakeru Tanigawa performs a vault at the NHK Cup on Sunday at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo.
Kakeru Tanigawa wins first NHK Cup, qualifies for worlds
Kakeru Tanigawa won the men's competition at the NHK Cup for the first time Sunday, booking his spot at this year's world championships in Germany. Tanigawa, who won his second straight ...
Naoya Inoue celebrates after defeating Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF world bantamweight title on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland.
Naoya Inoue dominates Emmanuel Rodriguez to win second world bantamweight belt
Naoya Inoue claimed another world title belt in dominant fashion Saturday, beating International Boxing Federation bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez by second-round technical knockout.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Reiya Konishi (right) fights Felix Alvarado on Sunday at the Kobe Portopia Hotel in an IBF light flyweight championship bout. | KYODO

,