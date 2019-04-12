Padres blow lead, recover to defeat D-backs

Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres bounced back after blowing a late five-run lead to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Thursday night.

Padres right-hander Pedro Avila was sharp in his major league debut, allowing a run and four hits while striking out five in 5⅓ innings.

Franmil Reyes hit a solo homer off Zack Godley in the fourth and Austin Hedges capped a five-run sixth with a three-run shot to put San Diego ahead 6-1.

But the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

“You give up a five-run lead and Margot gets a big hit, just another guy coming off the bench doing huge things for us,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “That’s just a great win.”

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases against Robert Stock in the seventh, scoring two runs on David Peralta’s single. Brad Wieck entered and Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer off the top of the left-field wall to tie it 6-6.

Archie Bradley (0-1) struck out the first two batters in the eighth before Margot hit his first homer of the season out to left.

Craig Stammen (1-0) allowed a hit before closing out the seventh inning and Trey Wingenter walked two in the ninth before striking out Nick Ahmed for his first career save.

Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked a scoreless ninth, striking out the side.

The Padres have won six of eight to move into first place in the NL West.

Cardinals 11, Dodgers 7

In St. Louis, Matt Wieters drove in three runs and stole a base for just the third time in six years, leading the Cardinals over Los Angeles for a four-game sweep of the NL champions.

Making his first start this season, the 32-year-old Wieters hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a two-run double in the fifth that put St. Louis ahead 8-7. With runners at the corners in the fifth, Wieters stole second as Matt Carpenter struck out, his first steal since April 27, 2017, and just the ninth of his major league career.

The Cardinals bullpen combined for 5⅓ scoreless innings in the series finale and allowed one run in the four games.

Reds 5, Marlins 0

In Cincinnati, Yasiel Puig returned from a two-game suspension and doubled home a pair of runs, and the Reds completed a reinvigorating three-game sweep of Miami.

Cincinnati entered the series with eight straight losses and the worst record in the NL. The Reds came away with their first three-game sweep of the Marlins at Great American Ball Park since 2010.

Puig had most of the 11,192 fans chanting his name after he ran into the outfield wall unsuccessfully trying to grab a foul in the first inning, and again in the fifth when his double off Pablo Lopez (1-2) put Cincinnati in front 4-0. He also got his first stolen base.

Puig missed the first two games of the series as punishment for his role in an on-field confrontation with the Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday.

Eugenio Suarez had three hits, including a solo homer, as the Reds got the better of a matchup two of the NL’s worst offenses. The Marlins have scored the fewest runs in the league (34).

In Other Games

Mariners 7, Royals 6

Athletics 8, Orioles 5

Indians 4, Tigers 0

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

Mets 6, Braves 3

Cubs 2, Pirates 0

Giants 1, Rockies 0