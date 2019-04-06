Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, seen in a December 2018 file photo, has agreed to a five-year deal with the team, according to a source. | AP

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys agree to lucrative five-year deal

DALLAS - DeMarcus Lawrence has the long-term contract he felt he deserved after the star defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys played one season under the franchise tag.

Lawrence and the Cowboys have agreed on a $105 million, five-year contract with $65 million guaranteed, two people with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Friday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The sides had until July 15 to work out a long-term contract after the club used the franchise tag on its best pass rusher again. A year ago, Lawrence signed the $17.1 million offer right away. This time he didn’t, and had been putting off shoulder surgery while negotiations dragged.

