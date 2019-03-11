Shinji Kagawa nets dramatic third goal for Besiktas in stoppage time

Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa scored the winner in Besiktas’ 3-2 victory over Konyaspor in the Turkish first division on Sunday.

After coming off the bench in the 75th minute at Vodafone Park, Kagawa found the ball three minutes into stoppage time thanks to a turnover from Besiktas defender Adriano.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder deftly dribbled into the box and sent a left-footed shot into the right corner past keeper Serkan Kirintili.

“I thought there was bound to be chance. I’m really glad I could believe in that,” said Kagawa, who scored his third goal since joining Besiktas on loan from German first-division club Borussia Dortmund last month.

Kagawa struck twice in his debut last month for the Turkish club, who are currently third behind local rivals Istanbul Basaksehir and Galatasaray.

Elsewhere in Europe, Daichi Kamada scored his 12th goal of the season in Sint-Truiden’s 1-1 draw away to Mouscron in the Belgian first division.Kamada put his side ahead in the 15th minute, but Taiwo Awoniyi equalized for Mouscron before the break.

Sint-Truiden, currently seventh, are looking to advance to the First Division A playoffs contested by the top six teams in the league. The team faces sixth-place Gent, which leads Sint-Truiden on goal difference, in its final regular season match next Sunday.

“I’m very glad that it’s a home game,” Kamada said. “We have no choice but to stick to winning.”

Kamada and Samurai Blue defender Takehiro Tomiyasu each logged full matches for the visitors.