Hanshin's Fumihito Haraguchi back in action after cancer surgery

Hanshin Tigers backup catcher Fumihito Haraguchi resumed training at the club’s minor league facility in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on Thursday, after undergoing surgery for colorectal cancer.

The 27-year-old, who had been diagnosed with cancer in an yearend health check last year, said Jan. 31 on social media that his surgery was successful and posted another tweet six days later saying he had left the hospital.

Haraguchi started his professional career with the Tigers in 2016, and has a career batting average of .280 with 172 hits and 90 RBIs in 262 games.

Last season, he tied Shinjiro Hiyama’s team record for pinch hits in a season with 23.