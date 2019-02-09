Japan's Nao Hibino hits a return to Spain's Georgina Garcia-Perez in a singles match in the Fed Cup World Group II tie on Saturday in Kitakyushu. | KYODO

Japan, Spain split singles on first day of Fed Cup World Group II tie

Kyodo

KITAKYUSHU - Japan came within one point of taking a 2-0 lead against Spain, but Misaki Doi was unable to hang on for victory as the two sides split Saturday’s singles in their Fed Cup World Group II tie.

Nao Hibino opened the first-round fixture at Kitakyushu Sogo Gymnastic Hall with a straight-sets singles victory. Doi was leading the third set 6-5 with a break point against hard-serving Georgina Garcia-Perez, only to lose the second rubber 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2).

The 123rd-ranked Hibino beat 78th-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-2 in a match dominated by return games. Hibino won six of her seven break points, while Sorribes Tormo had three break opportunities and cashed in on all three.

Garcia-Perez, ranked 161 in the world, fired 16 aces in her 2-hour, 7-minute victory over Doi. The Spaniard then won the first five points of the tiebreak to even the fixture.

Sunday will see the reverse singles and the doubles.

