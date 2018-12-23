Kaori Icho (right) wrestles against Risako Kawai on Sunday in the women's 57-kg final of the national wrestling championships at Komazawa Gymnasium. The four-time Olympic champion Icho was victorious. | KYODO

More Sports

Kaori Icho flashes old form to win rematch against Risako Kawai

Kyodo

Four-time Olympic champion Kaori Icho took a step toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, winning her rematch against fellow Rio Olympic champion Risako Kawai at the national wrestling championships.

Icho, who declared for the first time on Saturday that she would attempt to compete at the next Olympics, was beaten by Kawai in their women’s 57-kilogram group-stage bout. Kawai had won the 63-kg title in Rio, where Icho won the 58-kg division.

Trailing 2-1 in the final period, the 34-year-old Icho found a bit of her old speed to turn the tables on her 24-year-old opponent to earn a 3-2 victory.

“I felt a kind of nervous tension like I hadn’t in a long time,” Icho said. “But I was advised to wrestle so all these fans in this great crowd would have something to enjoy. I was able to relax and perform.”

“I think I still have room to grow, to improve, and now I want to take stock of the issues that arose with my performance today and make use of those lessons moving forward.”

Icho was competing in the nationals for the first time in three years. She returned to competition in October after taking a break while a harassment scandal involving a national team coach put her in an unwanted spotlight.

Her loss to Kawai on Saturday had been Icho’s first to a Japanese opponent in 17 years.

Although Kawai looked in shock after losing in the final seconds, she congratulated the victor with a handshake after the medal ceremony.

“This world is all about results,” Kawai said. “But if I can’t be the best (in Japan), I won’t be going to the Olympics.”

The nationals are serving as a qualifier for next autumn’s world championship, which in turn will be used to decide Olympic berths.

In other results, 59-kg Greco-Roman world champion Kenichiro Fumita defeated Olympic silver medalist Shinobu Ota 7-2 to win his second 59-kg national title following his 2016 championship.

Women’s 55-kg world champion Mayu Mukaida won the 53-kg division. Yuki Irie won her second straight championship in the 50-kg division.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Jockey Kenichi Ikezoe celebrates atop Blast Onepiece (center) after winning the Grade 1 race at the Arima Kinen on Sunday at Nakayama Racecourse.
Kenichi Ikezoe steers Blast Onepiece to victory at Arima Kinen
Jockey Kenichi Ikezoe steered third-favorite Blast Onepiece to the horse's first Grade 1 title at the Arima Kinen on Sunday. Blast Onepiece, a three-year-old colt and the youngest entry ...
Mikaela Shiffrin skis during a World Cup slalom race on Saturday in Courchevel, France.
Mikaela Shiffrin equals World Cup record
Mikaela Shiffrin wrote more World Cup history Saturday, winning a slalom for a women's record-equaling 35th career victory in the discipline and 50th win overall. Shiffrin extended her f...
Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith (right) hits Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half on Saturday at StubHub Center in Carson, California. The Ravens won 22-10.
Ravens pick up crucial victory over Chargers
Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and had the longest touchdown pass of his brief career, and the Baltimore Ravens strengthened their chances of clinching a playoff spot with a 22-10 victory ove...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kaori Icho (right) wrestles against Risako Kawai on Sunday in the women's 57-kg final of the national wrestling championships at Komazawa Gymnasium. The four-time Olympic champion Icho was victorious. | KYODO

, ,