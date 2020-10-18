Tokyo confirmed 132 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure was based on 4,827 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 28,971, while the number of seriously ill patients stood at 24.

Of Sunday’s total, people in their 30s made up the largest group of new infections, with 28, followed by those in their 20s, at 25, and those in their 40s, at 24.

On Saturday, a total of 624 cases were reported across Japan, while the death toll related to COVID-19 rose by six to 1,684. Three deaths were reported in Tokyo, and one each in the Nagano, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures.

Also Saturday, nine students at Tokushima University in Tokushima Prefecture were found to be infected with the virus. The prefecture was planning to screen some 30 people who had close contact with them after labeling the outbreak a cluster. The nine work for the same employer and had taken part in a drinking and karaoke party about a week earlier.