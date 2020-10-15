Saturday deliveries of ordinary mail from Japan Post may soon be a thing of past.

During a Diet session set to begin on Oct. 26, the government plans to submit a bill scrapping such deliveries, sources have said.

If the bill is enacted during the session, Saturday deliveries are expected to be abolished as early as autumn next year, the sources said.

The government has been refraining from submitting the bill to revise the postal law in order to prioritize responses to sales irregularities involving postal life insurance products.

The postal law currently requires Japan Post Co. to deliver ordinary mail six days a week or more. The planned bill is designed to change the frequency to five days a week.

After the bill is enacted, Japan Post plans to end its ordinary mail deliveries on Saturday in addition to Sunday.

Japan Post Holdings Co. unit also plans to end its next-day delivery service for ordinary mail after the government takes a necessary reform step, the sources said.

The company is considering lowering express delivery fees by about 10 percent from current levels to ensure user convenience in return for scrapping some services for ordinary mail deliveries.

On Oct. 5, the Japan Post group resumed sales activities for life insurance products, which were halted for about 15 months after the revelation of sales irregularities