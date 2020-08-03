Business / Corporate

Japan Airlines posts ¥93.7 billion net loss in April-June over pandemic

Japan Airlines Co. posted a net loss of ¥93.71 billion in the April-June quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic. | BLOOMBERG

Kyodo

Japan Airlines Co. said Monday it posted a net loss of ¥93.71 billion in the April to June quarter as the global coronavirus outbreak sharply reduced air traffic demand.

The company again withheld an earnings forecast for the current business year through March, citing uncertainty in its business environment due to the virus pandemic.

JAL logged an operating loss of ¥131.01 billion in the quarter on revenue of ¥76.39 billion, down 78.1 percent from a year earlier.

