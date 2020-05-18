National

Japan to ban reselling disinfectant ahead of economic reopening

The government will ban reselling disinfectants at prices higher than the purchase price. | KYODO

Kyodo

The government has decided to ban reselling of disinfectant ahead of reopening the economy across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

Individuals and businesses will be banned from reselling disinfectant at a price higher than its purchase price, they said. The Cabinet is expected to approve the ban on Friday.

Punishment will be a one-year prison sentence, a ¥1 million ($9,300) fine or both, as is the case with the resale of face masks.

Resale of high-proof alcohol and sanitizing wipes that contain alcohol will also be banned, they said.

RELATED STORIES

Your news needs your support

Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The government will ban reselling disinfectants at prices higher than the purchase price. | KYODO

, ,