McDonald's to halt in-store dining in more stores across Japan

McDonald’s Japan said Tuesday that its suspension of in-store dining, a measure already being employed in some prefectures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will be instituted nationwide.

The measure will be in effect from Wednesday until at least May 6. McDonald’s has about 2,900 outlets across Japan.

The move is aimed at preventing the spread of the virus during Golden Week, a traditionally busy time for the fast-food chain.

McDonald’s restaurants will continue their takeout, drive-thru and delivery services.

Starting April 20, the company shut down in-store dining at about 1,910 restaurants in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures singled out by the government for stepped-up measures under its state of emergency declaration for the pandemic. The state of emergency was expanded April 16 to cover the entire nation.