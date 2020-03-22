Japan confirms 40 new cases of coronavirus

Japan on Saturday confirmed 40 novel coronavirus cases, including people who have recently returned from Europe.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported the death of an infected woman in her 80s who had suffered high blood pressure.

The death toll in Japan rose to 44, including 36 people infected in the country and eight from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Quarantine officers at Narita International Airport and Haneda Airport found that five people who returned from France, Spain or Italy had the virus.

Some other people who recently visited European countries were also found infected.

Of the 40 cases confirmed Saturday, seven were reported in Tokyo and six in Hyogo Prefecture. The Hyogo cases included four people who used a day care center in Itami, where a series of infections occurred.