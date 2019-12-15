The week ahead for Dec. 16 to Dec. 22

Monday

Senior trade officials from Japan and South Korea to hold talks in Tokyo on an export controls dispute. South Korea is expected to ask Japan to reverse its decision in July to tighten regulations on exports of certain materials necessary to manufacture semiconductors and display panels, hurting the South Korean tech sector.

The Tokyo District Court will rule on a former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry over the killing of his socially reclusive son. Hideaki Kumazawa, a former vice minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries, admitted to fatally stabbing his son in the neck and chest multiple times on June 1.

Tuesday

The Osaka High Court will rule on appeals related to case involving Moritomo Gakuen, the school operator at heart of cronyism scandal linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Makoto Kimura, a Toyonaka Municipal Assembly member, claimed it was illegal for the government to initially refuse to disclose the cost of state-owned land sold to the school operator, which had connections to Abe’s wife. Although a lower court awarded him compensation, Kimura is contesting a decision to find the nondisclosure of some information in the sales contract legal.

The Tokyo High Court will rule on a case involving Aiko Hatano, a former nursing assistant found guilty of murder and sentenced by a lower court to 24 years in prison. She was charged with murder, attempted murder and injury of six people by lacing drinks with sleeping pills in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture.

Wednesday

Bank of Japan to hold two-day monetary policy meeting.

Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for November.

Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in November.

Results of second phase of Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery for Japan residents to be announced.

The Tokyo District Court will hand down a ruling in a damages lawsuit brought by Japanese journalist Shiori Ito. Ito accused political writer Noriyuki Yamaguchi of raping her in 2015 and is seeking ¥11 million in compensation. He denies the allegation.

The Yokohama District Court’s Odawara branch will rule on the case of Ichiro Kojima, who has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a knife attack aboard a bullet train. The attack on June 9, 2018, left one man dead and two women injured. Kojima, who underwent a psychiatric evaluation, said he planned the attack out of a desire for life imprisonment.

Thursday

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold a news conference.

National figure skating championships to start at Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

Friday

Cabinet to approve draft budget for fiscal 2020. The budget is expected to top ¥100 trillion for the second year in a row, boosted by social security and defense costs.

Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for November.

Nobel Prize in chemistry winner Akira Yoshino to hold a news conference in Tokyo. Yoshino shared the prize this year for his contribution to the development of lithium-ion batteries which are used in a wide range of electronic devices, including smartphones and laptop computers.

Saturday

Opening event for the new National Stadium, the main venue for 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, will be held. The 60,000-capacity stadium, which cost ¥157 billion to construct, features a plant-covered facade designed to maintain harmony with the natural landscape of the neighboring Meiji Jingu Gaien area.

Sunday

Arima Kinen horse race to be held at Nakayama Racecourse.