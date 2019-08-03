Pedestrians use parasols to shield themselves from the hot sun in Tokyo's Ginza district on Wednesday. | KYODO

National

11-month-old baby among three dead as heat wave hits parts of country

Kyodo

As a heat wave gripped wide areas of the country, at least three people have died due to heat-related causes in Japan since Friday, including an infant left unattended in a parked car for hours, local officials and police said.

In the city of Toyama, 11-month-old Kokomi Nobata was confirmed dead in hospital after her mother left her strapped in a child seat in the back of her vehicle for about four hours.

Police arrested the 25-year-old mother who told police officers she had used a proxy driving service to return home after drinking at a restaurant early Friday.

The police believe the mother came home around 5:20 a.m. Friday and did not realize she had left her daughter in the car until around 9:30 a.m. The temperature had risen close to 32 C in Toyama by around that time, according to a local weather observatory.

In Ageo, north of Tokyo, a man in his 60s was found collapsed in front of his house Friday afternoon, local officials said Saturday. He is believed to have died due to the heat, they said.

After a family member made an emergency call in Miyagi Prefecture early on Saturday, a woman in her 80s was taken to hospital where she was later confirmed dead, according to responders. The hospital concluded her death was heat-related, they said.

The central government has said nearly a dozen people have died recently due to heat-related medical issues as temperatures rose sharply following the end of the rainy season in most areas.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha pose after a trilateral meeting in Bangkok on Friday.
U.S. struggles to find footing as trade and history row threatens Japan-South Korea intel-sharing...
Japan's defense intelligence-sharing agreement with South Korea could be in jeopardy as Seoul weighs its options amid a trade and history clash with Tokyo that threatens joint efforts to rein in Py...
An engineer remotely moves the Toyota produced T-HR3 robot during a demonstration to show possible uses for robots to aid visitors during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, at Toyota Motor Corp.'s head office in Tokyo last month. A government advisory panel has drawn up 25 ambitious research goals, including the fusion of machines and organisms and the establishment of artificial hibernation technology, as the government plans to sponsor research projects to realize such "moonshot" objectives.
From artificial hibernation tech to avatars, Japanese panel drafts 'moonshot' research goals for ...
A government advisory panel has drawn up 25 ambitious research objectives, including the fusing of machines and organisms and the establishment of artificial hibernation technology, as the governme...
Bluefin tuna swim in a fish tank at Tokyo Sea Life Park.
Japan proposes larger catch quotas for Pacific bluefin tuna
Japan has proposed an expansion of catch quotas for Pacific bluefin tuna to the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission's Northern Committee, according to government officials. The prop...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pedestrians use parasols to shield themselves from the hot sun in Tokyo's Ginza district on Wednesday. | KYODO

, ,