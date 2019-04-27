Police hunt for man after knives found near Prince Hisahito's desk at Tokyo junior high school

Two knives were found near the desk of Prince Hisahito, the 12-year-old grandson of Emperor Akihito, at his Tokyo junior high school, with security camera footage showing a man wanted in connection with the incident had trespassed on school grounds, police said Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the man who entered Ochanomizu University Junior High School around noon on Friday.

The trespassing and discovery of the knives came just ahead of next week’s Imperial succession, which will promote the young prince to second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne following the abdication of his 85-year-old grandfather, Emperor Akihito, on Tuesday.