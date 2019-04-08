Prince Hisahito prepares to pose for a photo with his parents, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, before attending the entrance ceremony for a junior high school affiliated with Ochanomizu University in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on Monday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

National

Prince Hisahito tells junior high school entrance ceremony of new students' hopes to broaden perspectives

Kyodo

Prince Hisahito, the 12-year-old grandson of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, attended the entrance ceremony for a junior high school affiliated with Tokyo’s Ochanomizu University on Monday.

The son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, who will be second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne following the abdication of the 85-year-old Emperor on April 30, made a pledge as a representative of about 110 new students at the ceremony, saying, “We’d like to develop our individual abilities and broaden our possibilities and perspectives.”

Currently, the prince is the only male Imperial family member of his generation. Prince Akishino will become first in line to the throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Naruhito, succeeds the Emperor on May 1.

“From now on, I’d like to lead a fulfilling student life,” the young prince, wearing a navy blue uniform, told reporters before the ceremony, which was attended by his parents.

Prince Hisahito, who attended Ochanomizu University Elementary School, is the first member of the Imperial Family in the postwar era not to enroll in Gakushuin Primary School, associated with Gakushuin University, which was established in the 19th century as a school for aristocrats.

Most Imperial family members have attended schools associated with the university.

After graduating from Ochanomizu University Junior High School, Prince Hisahito will advance to a high school not affiliated with the women’s university, as its high school only accepts female students.

As the Imperial House Law stipulates that only males with male lineal descent from emperors can ascend the throne, there will be only three heirs — Prince Akishino, 53, Prince Hisahito, and Prince Hitachi, 83, the younger brother of the Emperor — after the upcoming Imperial succession.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Nagoya judge clears father of sexual assault, saying court can't prove daughter was incapable of ...
A father accused of sexually assaulting his daughter in Aichi Prefecture in 2017 has been found not guilty because the court was unable to establish the victim's inability to resist intercourse wit...
Students looking for jobs commonly contact alumni of their university to gain advice about companies where they are interested in working, often meeting them in person and, in some cases, at bars or restaurants in the evening.
Cases highlight female students' risk of sexual harassment by alumni when seeking jobs in Japan
A series of cases this year in which female students were sexually harassed when seeking help with job-hunting from employed male alumni suggest the issue is a growing problem, and have prompted co...
Pope Francis
Catholic Church to open first probe in Japan of child sexual abuse within its ranks
The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Japan will open an internal investigation into sexual abuse among its ranks against children in the country, sources close to the matter said Monday. The prob...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prince Hisahito prepares to pose for a photo with his parents, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, before attending the entrance ceremony for a junior high school affiliated with Ochanomizu University in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on Monday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , , , , ,