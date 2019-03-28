Tokyo stocks sink deeper on heightened global slowdown worries

Stocks suffered a broad sell-off on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, as market sentiment was battered by heightened fears about a worldwide economic slowdown.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gave up 344.97 points, or 1.61 percent, to end at 21,033.76, after losing over 400 points to fall below 21,000 again this week. The key market gauge sagged 49.66 points Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 26.64 points, or 1.66 percent, at 1,582.85. It fell 8.45 points the previous day.

Selling far outpaced buying from the outset of Thursday’s trading, after Wall Street took a downturn Wednesday with investor sentiment chilled by a sharp drop in U.S. long-term interest rates.

Concerns over a global slowdown grew further after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi indicated the possibility of the ECB pushing back a rate hike further, brokers said.

A major German chipmaker’s profit warning dealt another blow to the market by prompting selling of semiconductor-related issues.

In the afternoon, however, the market showed some resilience, thanks to purchases of bargains, brokers also said.

Thursday’s tumble, the second one this week, seemed to be led by futures-linked selling by foreign investors, said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Pointing out that trading for fiscal 2019 effectively started Wednesday, an official at a major securities firm offered the view that institutional investors moved to sell shares to secure initial profits for the new fiscal year from Monday.

Meanwhile, Otsuka said speculation about the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds helped stocks pare part of their earlier losses in afternoon trading.

Investors refrained from active trading in the afternoon to see the outcome of the resumed round of U.S.-China trade negotiations in Beijing and developments related to the U.K.’s planned exit from the European Union, brokers said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,878 to 229 in the TSE’s first section, while 31 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.224 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.311 billion shares.

In the battered chip industry sector, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. lost 1.72 percent, Tokyo Electron 1.69 percent, and Sumco Corp. 1.04 percent.

Gunma Bank plunged 8.15 percent amid growing earnings concerns.

Other major losers included factory automation equipment-maker Keyence Corp. and clothing store chain Fast Retailing Co.

By contrast, supermarket chain Kobe Bussan Co. jumped 6.12 percent after announcing strong sales for February.

Also on the positive side were airlines Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc., and game-maker Nintendo Co.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average dropped 320 points to end at 21,060.