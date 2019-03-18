Tokyo stocks rise further on Wall Street advance

Stocks gained further ground Monday, with investor sentiment brightened by rises in U.S. equities Friday.

The Nikkei 225 average climbed 133.65 points, or 0.62 percent, to end at 21,584.50. On Friday, the key market gauge rose 163.83 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 11.05 points, or 0.69 percent, higher at 1,613.68 after gaining 14.34 points Monday.

The market surged from the outset on robust purchases of semiconductor-linked issues. This came after the U.S. chip sector led the Wall Street advance on a Chinese media report about substantial progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, brokers said.

Stocks maintained their strength throughout the day, though they failed to rise further due to selling on a rally, the brokers said.

Higher Chinese stocks also helped the market extend its winning streak to a second market day, according to Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc., said investors bought stocks in anticipation of a “dovish” U.S. Federal Reserve at its two-day policy-setting meeting starting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the market turned top heavy as players increasingly became “vigilant” over the U.S.-China talks following a media report that a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could be postponed to June, Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., pointed out.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,695 to 385 in the first section, while 56 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped to 1.033 billion shares from 1.483 billion Friday.

Chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor-related issues rose on buying by investors who took heart from major U.S. chip company Broadcom Corp.’s brisk earnings figures, brokers said.

Also bought were cosmetics maker Shiseido, clothing store chain Fast Retailing and technology investor SoftBank Group.

By contrast, convenience store operator FamilyMart Uny, mobile phone carrier KDDI and advertising agency Dentsu met with selling.