Honda recalls 1.1 million cars in U.S. to re-replace Takata air bags with another firm's after injury

Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday it is recalling some 1.1 million vehicles in the United States to re-replace defective air bags supplied by Takata Corp.

Honda made the decision to replace the Takata air bags with products from a different company after a driver suffered a related injury in an accident.

Eight 2001-2014 Honda-brand models and six 2002-2016 models of its Acura luxury brand are subject to the automaker’s latest recall.

Honda recalled all of these models from 2014 to 2016 to replace Takata’s air bag inflators with new products, also supplied by the Japanese maker of auto parts.

In January last year, a replaced air bag inflator ruptured when a Honda Odyssey minivan crashed, injuring the driver’s arm. An investigation found that the inflator manufactured at Takata’s plant in Mexico was defective.

Due to Takata’s faulty air bags, Honda has recalled some 12.9 million vehicles and replaced about 21 million inflators.

Takata went bankrupt in June 2017.