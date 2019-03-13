A Honda Motor Co. employee cleans a car at its headquarters in Tokyo. Honda is recalling some 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. to re-replace defective air bags supplied by Takata Corp. | AP

Business / Corporate

Honda recalls 1.1 million cars in U.S. to re-replace Takata air bags with another firm's after injury

JIJI

NEW YORK - Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday it is recalling some 1.1 million vehicles in the United States to re-replace defective air bags supplied by Takata Corp.

Honda made the decision to replace the Takata air bags with products from a different company after a driver suffered a related injury in an accident.

Eight 2001-2014 Honda-brand models and six 2002-2016 models of its Acura luxury brand are subject to the automaker’s latest recall.

Honda recalled all of these models from 2014 to 2016 to replace Takata’s air bag inflators with new products, also supplied by the Japanese maker of auto parts.

In January last year, a replaced air bag inflator ruptured when a Honda Odyssey minivan crashed, injuring the driver’s arm. An investigation found that the inflator manufactured at Takata’s plant in Mexico was defective.

Due to Takata’s faulty air bags, Honda has recalled some 12.9 million vehicles and replaced about 21 million inflators.

Takata went bankrupt in June 2017.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An employee of an industry union writes down the result of the latest wage hike talks on a board. Big firms offered a smaller pay-scale hike than last year amid uncertainty over the global economy.
Big Japanese firms offer smaller wage hikes as economy wobbles
Big firms offered smaller pay increases at annual wage talks Wednesday as the economy sputters, tempering hopes that domestic consumption will offset external risks to growth. Major firms are se...
Workers leave the Nissan car plant after finishing their shift in Sunderland, northeast England, in 2016 Nissan will stop production of Infiniti cars at its factory in Sunderland, the Japanese carmaker said Tuesday, one month after canceling the plant's plans for the X-Trail SUV.
Nissan deals fresh blow to U.K. by stopping Infiniti production at Sunderland plant amid Brexit
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. will stop production of its upscale Infiniti models in the U.K. as part of a plan to withdraw the brand from Western Europe and focus on North America and China. Production...
Attorney General of New York Letitia James smiles during an inauguration ceremony in New York in January. James has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump's business dealings, taking action after his former lawyer told Congress he exaggerated his wealth to obtain loans.
New York attorney general opens civil probe into Trump business deals, subpoenas Deutsche Bank
New York's attorney general has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump's business dealings, taking action after his former lawyer told Congress he exaggerated his wealth to obtain...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Honda Motor Co. employee cleans a car at its headquarters in Tokyo. Honda is recalling some 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. to re-replace defective air bags supplied by Takata Corp. | AP

, , , , ,