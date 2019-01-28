Migrants wait aboard the German humanitarian group's rescue boat Sea Watch 3 off the coast of Syracuse, Italy, Sunday. The Italian coast guard is bringing socks, shoes, bread and fruit to 47 migrants who have been stranded at sea for nine days aboard the German ship. | AP

World / Social Issues

Italy sends socks, shoes, food to migrants stuck at sea but offers no safe haven

AP

ROME - The Italian coast guard is bringing socks, shoes, bread and fruit to 47 migrants who have been stranded at sea for nine days aboard a German humanitarian group’s rescue boat close to the Italian island of Sicily.

Italy’s hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, refuses to let humanitarian boats that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean from smugglers’ unseaworthy vessels disembark because he contends the aid facilitates trafficking.

Sea-Watch 3 rescued the migrants on Jan. 19 in the waters off Libya.

On Sunday, three Italian opposition lawmakers and the mayor of nearby Syracuse boarded Sea-Watch3, which is a mile offshore, to inspect conditions.

Italian news agency ANSA quoted Syracuse prosecutor Fabio Scavone as saying the captain had requested psychological assistance for those aboard but added there wasn’t any medical emergency.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian army serviceman fire historical anti-aircraft guns to mark the 75th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during World War II in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday.
Russia and Putin mark 75 years since WWII siege of Leningrad
The Russian city of St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a large military parade Sunday in the city's sprawling Palace Squ...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a military exercise in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuela's power struggle turns to winning over the military
The battle for control of Venezuela turned Sunday to the armed forces as President Nicolas Maduro, wearing tan military fatigues, attended army exercises, met with troops and watched as tanks fired...
People gather during a protest Jan. 23 targeting Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro and in support of an opposition leader self-proclaimed as the interim president of the country, in Madrid. Banners in Spanish read: "Democracy," "Out Maduro," " Peace, Justice, Democracy in Venezuela." Venezuela has seen an enormous outflow of people in recent years as its economy and democratic institutions have crumbled. Now many of these Venezuelans living abroad are anxiously watching events unfold in Caracas and wondering if they may soon be able to go home.
Venezuelans abroad anxiously watch events unfolding at home, hold out hope of returning
When Maria Eugenia Pirona moved from Venezuela to Spain over six months ago she had lost hope that things would get better in her homeland. A lawyer and former civil servant, Pirona had seen her co...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants wait aboard the German humanitarian group's rescue boat Sea Watch 3 off the coast of Syracuse, Italy, Sunday. The Italian coast guard is bringing socks, shoes, bread and fruit to 47 migrants who have been stranded at sea for nine days aboard the German ship. | AP Fruit is unloaded from a coast guard boat to the German humanitarian group's rescue boat Sea Watch 3, as food and blankets for the cold were delivered, off the coast of Syracuse, Italy, Sunday. | AP

, , , , , ,