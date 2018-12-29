Nissan panel to start talks on governance reforms in January

A special committee formed by Nissan Motor Co. to discuss the automaker’s governance reform is looking to start full-fledged talks as early as next month, informed sources said Friday.

The panel was formed in light of the financial scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. The seven-member panel, chaired by lawyer Seiichiro Nishioka, also includes Sadayuki Sakakibara, former chairman of Keidanren (the Japan Business Federation), and Nissan outside directors.

The panel is expected to consider measures, including steps to increase transparency in the process of deciding executive compensation, because Nissan believes the scandal was rooted in the concentration of authority in Ghosn. It will draw up recommendations by the end of March.

One focal point will be whether the panel lays the blame for the scandal on President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa. Nissan was indicted in the scandal along with Ghosn earlier this month for alleged nondisclosure of his compensation.

Saikawa has expressed his strong regret for failing to prevent the alleged misconduct.

The special panel will also discuss Nissan’s partnership with French automaker Renault SA and investigate whether the “unbalanced” alliance is suspected of having negative implications for Nissan’s governance, a source familiar with the matter said.

Renault has a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, far larger than Nissan’s 15 percent stake in Renault. Though Nissan has no voting rights in Renault, the French automaker has the right to send top-level officials to its Japanese partner.

Nissan is larger than Renault in terms of both capital and personnel.

Renault has asked its partner to call an extraordinary shareholders meeting, but Nissan rejected the request. It plans to hear recommendations from the panel first before holding such a meeting.