Powerful Typhoon Lan could put damper on Japan election turnout

A large and powerful typhoon is approaching the Japanese archipelago, the weather agency said Saturday, with stormy conditions predicted across wide areas of the Pacific coast, potentially affecting turnout in Sunday’s general election.

As of Saturday afternoon, Typhoon Lan had an atmospheric pressure of 925 hectopascals, packing sustained winds of 180 kph and gusts of up to 252 kph. It was moving north-northeast at 15 kph south of Okinawa’s Minamidaito Island.

The Meteorological Agency said the season’s 21st typhoon is expected to approach western and eastern Japan from Sunday to Monday. Lan is projected to move toward Japan’s Pacific coast where it could make landfall.

The weather agency warned of mudslides and swollen rivers, with heavy rains hitting the Kyushu and Tokai regions on Sunday.

An October 1979 typhoon that approached as a Lower House vote was underway brought more than 100 millimeters of rainfall to Tokyo and Yokohama in a single day. Voter turnout in Tokyo hit just over 53 percent, a fall of more than 10 percentage points from the two previous general elections.

Some municipalities moved the vote up by a day or opted to close polling stations earlier than planned on Sunday

Beyond holding back voter turnout, Lan could cause an estimated ¥2.8 trillion to ¥4 trillion ($25 billion to $35 billion) in damage, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research in Georgia.

If it stays on track, Lan will approach Tokyo Bay at about 3 a.m. Monday. A wobble in the storm’s path could limit damage, but the current forecast is pretty much “a worst-case track,” Watson said.

Japan’s infrastructure is better-equipped to handle a storm like Lan than its U.S. equivalent, Watson said.

“For typhoons, they are better prepared and better able to deal with them than the U.S. is for hurricanes,” he said. “Bring that same storm into New York City or Miami and it is a $75 billion to $100 billion storm.”

Lan is the latest in a string of devastating tropical cyclones including Maria, Irma, Harvey and Ophelia that have struck Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and Ireland in the last two months.

“Since August, this is now the 17th incident I have tracked that threatens more than 1 million people and could cause over $1 billion in damage,” Watson said.