Joel Embiid leads 76ers past Nuggets to stay perfect at home

Joel Embiid threw the ball over his shoulder into the basket and celebrated the no-look shot with a little shake and shimmy for the crowd. It was vintage Embiid — and something the fun-loving center wants to do more.

Yes, the 76ers are winning. But their star big man wants to be in the middle of it.

Embiid scored 22 points, including two key free throws with 15.3 seconds left, and Tobias Harris added 20 to keep Philadelphia perfect at home with a 97-92 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Matisse Thybulle added 13 points for the Sixers, who are 13-0 in Philadelphia. They have won three straight and seven of eight.

Embiid added 10 rebounds but once again struggled offensively down the stretch. After being benched late in Philadelphia’s 110-104 win over Toronto on Sunday for committing three straight turnovers, he missed a 3-pointer, a jumper and committed a turnover in crunch time before making the two big foul shots.

Fortunately for the 76ers, their defense clamped down on Denver down the stretch.

“I need to be myself,” Embiid said. “When I’m having fun, I dominate.”

Embiid said he has cut back on the extra-curricular activity while trying to be more mature since his two-game suspension for fighting Karl-Anthony Towns on Oct. 30, which was followed by a postgame barrage of insults on social media.

Embiid, however, let loose after his improbable shot ended the third quarter with Philadelphia ahead 83-76, and the crowd loved it.

“I need to do it more,” he said.

A two-time All-Star, Embiid entered averaging 21.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game after putting up 27.5 points and 13.6 boards last season.

Will Barton had 26 points to lead the Nuggets, who have lost three in a row and five of six. Leading scorer Jamal Murray was injured with 6:49 left in the first quarter when he collided with Ben Simmons and didn’t return.

The Nuggets set a franchise record for largest fourth-quarter comeback when they rebounded from 19 points down to start the final period in a 100-97 win over Philadelphia in Denver on Nov. 8. They tried again, but couldn’t come all the way back this time.

The 76ers led by 10 early in the fourth after Josh Richardson’s deep 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 88-78 with 8:54 remaining. The Nuggets scored the next eight, capped by Barton’s three-point play with seven minutes left, to pull to 88-86.

But then Thybulle hit a pivotal 3 and grabbed a big offensive rebound on Philadelphia’s next possession, which ended with Al Horford’s jumper that put the 76ers in front 93-86 with 4:36 to play.

“You could feel the building light up,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said of Thybulle’s impact. “He’s an energy giver when he can make those plays.”

Denver had chances from that point on but went cold from the field, making just one field goal until Nikola Jokic’s runner made it 95-92 with 18.9 seconds left. The Nuggets had just six points in the last seven minutes, missing seven of nine shots.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone liked his team’s resolve but said the lack of offensive execution is a recurring problem.

“Our offense has been holding us back and tonight was another example,” he said. “We have to find ways to be more consistent.”

Heat 135, Hawks 121 (OT)

In Miami, Duncan Robinson tied a franchise record with 10 3-pointers, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each had triple-doubles and Miami scored 22 unanswered points down the stretch to beat Atlanta in overtime on Tuesday night.

Kendrick Nunn scored 36 points, one off the Heat rookie record. Adebayo finished with a career-high 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Butler had 20 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

And Robinson scored 34 points, on a night when the Heat moved to 11-0 at home.

They had to scramble to get there, down by six with less than a minute left in regulation. But Robinson and Butler made 3s late to tie the game, and the Heat opened overtime on a 16-0 run. It was the NBA’s widest margin of victory in an overtime game since Oct. 31, 2009, when Philadelphia beat New York 141-127.

De’Andre Hunter scored 28 points, and Trae Young added 21 points and nine assists for Atlanta — which fell to 0-3 against the Heat this season.

Hornets 114, Wizards 107

In Charlotte, Devonte Graham scored 29 points, Miles Bridges hit a big 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds left and the Hornets beat Washington in a game that featured 20 lead changes.

Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Bridges had 16, P.J. Washington added 15 and Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo both had double-doubles as Charlotte wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 2-3 record.

Rui Hachimura added18 points and 12 rebounds. a career high, for the Wizards, who have lost six of seven.

Trail Blazers 115, Knicks 87

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 31 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the Trail Blazer handed New York its 10th straight loss.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland ended a two-game skid. the Trail Blazers led by as many as 32.

Julius Randle had 15 points for the Knicks, who have won just four games, fewest in the NBA. They have one win on the road.

New York opened its four-game West Coast trip in disarray after coach David Fizdale was fired on Friday, just hours after he ran practice. Mike Miller was named interim coach, and New York lost 104-103 at home to Indiana the next night.

Portland’s Carmelo Anthony, who played for the Knicks from 2011-17, finished with 16 points.