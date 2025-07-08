At least 803 people were involved in cheating schemes on the Test of English for International Communication known as TOEIC over the past two years, the organization that runs the exam announced on Monday.

Wang Likun, a 27-year-old Chinese graduate student from Kyoto University, was arrested last month for taking the TOEIC exam while posing as someone else, according to Jiji reports. He was also arrested in May for entering a testing center under a false identity.

He is thought to have posed as a different person to take the exam and achieve a high score for whoever had commissioned him to take the test on their behalf. He also attempted to use a small microphone under a mask to tell other test-takers in the same venue the right answers.