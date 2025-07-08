Japan posted a current account surplus of ¥3,436.4 billion in May, the highest level for the month, thanks partly to a lower trade deficit reflecting falls in the prices of natural resources from abroad, Finance Ministry data showed Tuesday.
The current account balance, the broadest indicator of a country's international trade and investment flows, was in the black for the fourth consecutive month.
The trade deficit stood at ¥522.3 billion, smaller than the ¥1,098 billion logged a year earlier. Exports declined 1.4% to ¥8,034.4 billion due to drops in automobile and steel shipments. Imports also fell, by 7.5% to ¥8,556.8 billion, because of lower crude oil and coal prices.
The surplus in the primary income account, which mainly covers Japanese companies' dividend and interest receipts from abroad, was down 2.7% at ¥4,255.5 billion. Net profits from securities investments shrank due to lower bond interest income amid the yen's appreciation and falling foreign interest rates.
Services trade resulted in ¥201.1 billion in surplus, a turnaround from the year-before deficit of ¥51.6 billion. An increase in inbound visitors led the travel balance to record the largest surplus for May.
