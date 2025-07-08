Many stab wounds and scratches have been found on the bodies of two women who were killed at a girls bar in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday, it has been learned.

The wounds were primarily located on their upper bodies, including their backs, investigative sources said.

In the incident, Tomoka Takeuchi, the 27-year-old manager of the bar in the city of Hamamatsu, and Rin Ito, 26, an employee of the bar, died after being stabbed repeatedly. The crime took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect, Ichiro Yamashita, a 41-year-old unemployed man, was arrested on the scene the same day for attempted murder. The Shizuoka Prefectural Police Department sent Yamashita to public prosecutors on Monday, revising his charges to murder.

The police are investigating details including Yamashita's motives, believing that the suspect had a strong intent to kill the victims.

According to the sources, Yamashita drove Ito to the bar in his car. He entered the bar with Ito, holding what appeared to be a knife with a 20-centimeter curved blade in each hand.

Soon after that, Yamashita assaulted Takeuchi.

The suspect then chased Ito, who fled the bar, and attacked her from behind in a hallway of the building where the bar is located, the sources said.

Yamashita was arrested on a nearby street by police officers who rushed to the scene.

Other employees and several customers were in the bar at the time of the incident. None of them were injured.

Yamashita admitted to the allegations against him, telling the police that it was true that he had stabbed the two women, according to the sources.