Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fined $50,000 for role in brawl

LOS ANGELES – The NFL has slapped Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a $50,000 fine as part of the ongoing fallout from the Steelers-Cleveland Browns brawl on Nov. 14.

Rudolph, who was one of the central combatants in the fourth-quarter kerfuffle, was one of 33 players from the game who were hit with fines.

Rudolph was not suspended for his role in the fight, which included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping Rudolph’s helmet off and clobbering the quarterback with it.

Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no evidence of that and suspended Garrett indefinitely.

Garrett, who received a $45,000 fine, also stands to miss out on at least $1,139,911.76 in salary as he misses at least the last six regular-season games. That figure could rise if his suspension continues next season.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was banned for three games but appealed and got it down to two.

Additionally, both teams were fined $250,000 each.

On Saturday, NFL Network reported the list of 29 members of the two teams who were each fined $3,507 each for leaving the sidelines and entering the “fighting area.”

