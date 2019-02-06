Lindsey Vonn sitting out downhill training after super-G crash

Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training at the world championships following her crash in the super-G.

Vonn had the wind knocked out of her after straddling a gate mid-air and hitting the safety nets on Tuesday. She was left with a shiner on her right cheek.

After receiving treatment, Vonn was able to ski down unassisted.

Speaking afterwards, she complained of a bruised eye, sore neck and ribs, but insisted her suspect knees were unaffected.

“When I said I wanted to make memories in my final races this wasn’t exactly what I had in mind,” Vonn said.

“Thankful that nothing worse happened: just a black eye, sore ribs and stiff neck. Thankful I had my airbag on!”

Vonn added: “Still one more chance on Sunday in the downhill, my final race. Knocked down 999 times, stand up 1,000.”

Vonn is planning to retire following Sunday’s downhill race and already completed one downhill training run on Monday.