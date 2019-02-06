Lindsey Vonn meets with the media on Tuesday in Are, Sweden. | AP

More Sports / Winter Sports

Lindsey Vonn sitting out downhill training after super-G crash

AP, AFP-JIJI

ARE, SWEDEN - Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training at the world championships following her crash in the super-G.

Vonn had the wind knocked out of her after straddling a gate mid-air and hitting the safety nets on Tuesday. She was left with a shiner on her right cheek.

After receiving treatment, Vonn was able to ski down unassisted.

Speaking afterwards, she complained of a bruised eye, sore neck and ribs, but insisted her suspect knees were unaffected.

“When I said I wanted to make memories in my final races this wasn’t exactly what I had in mind,” Vonn said.

“Thankful that nothing worse happened: just a black eye, sore ribs and stiff neck. Thankful I had my airbag on!”

Vonn added: “Still one more chance on Sunday in the downhill, my final race. Knocked down 999 times, stand up 1,000.”

Vonn is planning to retire following Sunday’s downhill race and already completed one downhill training run on Monday.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman holds the Lombardi Trophy during the Patriots' victory parade on Tuesday in Boston.
Boston celebrates Patriots' sixth Super Bowl title
With cheers of "We want seven!" and "Next year, right here!" hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans jammed downtown Boston on Tuesday for a parade celebrating the New England Patriots' sixth Sup...
Rams quarterback Jared Goff attempts a pass during the second half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.
Rams begin to look ahead after Super Bowl defeat
The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of offseason work to do. Thanks to their run to the Super Bowl, they have a relatively short amount of time to do it. Sean McVay professes to love few th...
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (right) and the Canucks' Troy Stecher battle for the puck during their game on Tuesday in Washington.
Alex Ovechkin passes Sergei Fedorov for Russian scoring record in NHL
With an assist on Tuesday night, Alex Ovechkin passed Sergei Fedorov as the top-scoring Russian player in NHL history. The Washington Capitals captain picked up his 1,180th point on T.J....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lindsey Vonn meets with the media on Tuesday in Are, Sweden. | AP