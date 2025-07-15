Flag football will take center stage during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, after organizers confirmed the sport's medal matches will be held in prime-time slots in its first-ever Olympic appearance.

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF), in partnership with the National Football League (NFL), announced on Monday that the men's and women's medal games are scheduled for the evening of Friday, July 21, and the afternoon of Saturday, July 22, at BMO Stadium near downtown Los Angeles.

The announcement comes as senior IFAF and NFL delegations visit Los Angeles for the first official meetings with Games organizers, marking exactly three years to the day before the LA28 Opening Ceremony.