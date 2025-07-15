As a 16-year-old at the 2005 North of Ireland Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush, Rory McIlroy shot a course record 61. That was the old course, before redesign. It's a course he recognizes only parts of now.

And as the Northern Irishman returns to Royal Portrush and The Open Championship this week, he's a changed man, too.

He's ready to accept and embrace the pressure that comes from being the favorite son, something that he admitted got the best of him the last time the Open was played at Royal Portrush six years ago.