Hundreds of rowdy spectators, many heavily tattooed, roared Monday at a Tokyo arena usually reserved for boxing — except the contestants were not athletes, but barbers.

A dozen Japanese and foreign contestants were taking part in the World Barber Classic at Korakuen Hall, showing off their hairdressing skills surrounded by national flags and the blare of hip-hop tunes.

The event is part of a bid by Japan's struggling barber industry to attract young male clients lost in recent years to hair salons, which are popular for their high-quality services.