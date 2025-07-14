As the number of children continues to fall, Fukushima Prefecture is set to launch a public-private partnership initiative in the current fiscal year involving young professionals from businesses, organizations and financial institutions to identify challenges faced in the prefecture and in each region.

The goal is to share a sense of crisis between the public and private sectors and mitigate the outflow of young people, especially women, which has been a major factor behind population decline and the falling birth rate.

According to the health and welfare ministry, the number of babies born in Japan in 2024 was 686,061 — a figure below the 700,000 threshold that came 15 years earlier than projected by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.