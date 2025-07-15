Ever since his political rise a decade ago, Donald Trump has sung the praises of Vladimir Putin — the Russian president was a "strong leader" who, perhaps more important, would often say "very good things" about him.

With his announcement Monday of new arms for Ukraine via Europe and tariff threats on Russia, Trump's bromance with Putin has hit a new low — but it may not have run its course.

Trump, who had vowed to end the Ukraine war within a day of returning to the White House, said he was "disappointed" in Putin, who has kept attacking Ukraine as if the leaders' telephone conversations "didn't mean anything."